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9 1 21 Stay ENCOURAGED We are on the WINNING TEAM PRAY
where we go one we go all
where we go one we go all
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Mother shares her thoughts on school
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MTG calling Biden out
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Afghans celebrate death
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Trump on OANN
https://t.me/LIVANDU/8332

Lt. Col. Scheller Resigns
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Momma fights school board
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https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/the-silent-war

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