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9 1 21 Stay ENCOURAGED We are on the WINNING TEAM PRAY
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80 views • September 01, 2021
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Covidian Cult
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Mother shares her thoughts on school
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MTG calling Biden out
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Afghans celebrate death
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Trump on OANN
https://t.me/LIVANDU/8332
Lt. Col. Scheller Resigns
https://t.me/LIVANDU/8341
Momma fights school board
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/5969
Pfizer girl clots
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/5995
Devolution Part 10
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/the-silent-war
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
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*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
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http://preparewithandweknow.com/
—————————————————
🌿 Be The Best Version of Yourself in 2021 With Tumeric!
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ➡️ https://agewithawk.com/
———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Buffalo Springfield - For What It's Worth (Official Audio)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=80_39eAx3z8
The American Face by THE ISAACS
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXCH2uM0qwU https://www.theisaacs.com/
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Covidian Cult
https://t.me/originalDONALDTRUMP/7133
Mother shares her thoughts on school
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/37653
MTG calling Biden out
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/37607
Afghans celebrate death
https://t.me/AWKCHAT/37549
Trump on OANN
https://t.me/LIVANDU/8332
Lt. Col. Scheller Resigns
https://t.me/LIVANDU/8341
Momma fights school board
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/5969
Pfizer girl clots
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/5995
Devolution Part 10
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/the-silent-war
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/ffwapn78
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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