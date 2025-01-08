BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Cost, Repentance, and Joy in Heaven: Understanding Salvation
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 3 months ago

In this video, we explore the deep meaning of salvation through the lens of the Bible. The host begins by referencing a powerful hymn and emphasizing that the messages shared are based on the scriptures. We learn about the creation story from Genesis and the cost of salvation as explained in Isaiah and Peter. The video highlights the immense sacrifice of Jesus Christ and the importance of repentance for salvation. The host stresses that repentance is essential and supported by many scriptures, including teachings from John the Baptist, Jesus, and the apostles. The video concludes with a promise to further explain what repentance truly is in the next session.

00:00 Introduction and Opening Hymn
00:51 The Costliness of Salvation
01:52 Prophetic Insights on Salvation
03:12 Heaven's Praise for Salvation
06:26 Man's Requirement for Salvation
07:34 The Doctrine of Repentance
07:56 Repentance in New Testament Preaching
10:33 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
gospelheavenjesus christsalvationbible studyjohn the baptistchristianitynew testamentfaithrevelationrepentanceapostlesisaiahpeterspiritual growthold testamentchristian faithchristian devotionchristian preachingchurch sermondivine powerbiblical teachingsgod wordcost of salvationjoy in heaven
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy