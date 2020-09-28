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(1991) Trump Documentary - Donald Trump: What's the Deal?
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61 views • September 28, 2020
Thank you to Journeyman Pictures - Original on Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYU2FJxsSeE
For more information, visit https://www.journeyman.tv/film/6671
Libby Handros – Ref. 6671
Donald Trump is one of the richest and most famous men in America, but on what foundation has his success been built?
From accusations of harassment to repeated flirtations with bankruptcy, his very public business career has been one of artifice and intrigue; a Machiavellian performance played out before the American media.
Originally produced in 1991, Donald Trump: What's the Deal? investigates the unscrupulous reality behind this most public of figures.
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For more information, visit https://www.journeyman.tv/film/6671
Libby Handros – Ref. 6671
Donald Trump is one of the richest and most famous men in America, but on what foundation has his success been built?
From accusations of harassment to repeated flirtations with bankruptcy, his very public business career has been one of artifice and intrigue; a Machiavellian performance played out before the American media.
Originally produced in 1991, Donald Trump: What's the Deal? investigates the unscrupulous reality behind this most public of figures.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for unique & amazing relationship tips and much more at: http://thebodyhouse.biz/
Interesting links & lots of FREE Stuff - https://linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy https://bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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