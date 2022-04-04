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Mercy and Forgiving Someone Who is NOT Sorry
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32 views • April 04, 2022
We have all been hurt or offended by someone. As Christians, we know we are supposed to forgive. But what about forgiving someone who is not sorry? In this message, Dr. Thiel goes over ideas about forgiving the unrepentant from secular writers Harriet Lerner, Robert Enright, and Laura Davis. He then quotes the Apostle Paul and some passages in the Book of Proverbs. Dr. Thiel further quotes Jesus, the Apostle Peter, the Apostle James, and more from the Apostle Paul explaining why it is good for your well being to forgive and show mercy even to those who do not apologize to you. Mercy is one of the weightier matters of the law that Christians are to have.
A written article of related interest is available titled "How to forgive someone who isn’t sorry" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/how-to-forgive-someone-who-isnt-sorry/
A written article of related interest is available titled "How to forgive someone who isn’t sorry" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/doctrine/how-to-forgive-someone-who-isnt-sorry/
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