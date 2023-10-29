Create New Account
The 4th trial of Jesus Christ displays the corruption at the highest level.
PRB Ministry
Published a day ago

2Thess lesson #13. A study in the gospel of John 18 points us to corruption and deceit at the highest levels of the land. Christians today will walk in their relationship with GOD and face injustice and deception from those in authority. Never assume someone in power or with a high intellect is not capable of great evil and deception. Satan has minions at every level and especially in positions of authority. 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

