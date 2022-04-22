Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 20:00, April 21, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



During the day, 14 Ukrainian assets were hit by high-precision air-based missiles.



▫️The strikes hit 1 command post, 2 ammunition depots, 2 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 2 nationalist strongholds near Popasnaya.



▫️Ammunition depots were destroyed in Shnurki and Slavyansk and the Ukrainian Armed Forces' manpower and equipment were also hit in Cherkasskoe and Aleksandrovka.



▫️Up to 120 nationalists, as well as more than 30 armoured vehicles and cars, were destroyed.



Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces hit 64 military assets of Ukraine. Among them: 17 areas of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment concentration near Krasnyi Liman and Drobyshevo, as well as 2 missile and artillery weapons depots near Zaporozhye.



Missile troops and artillery hit 450 enemy assets during the day. Including: 14 command posts, as well as 429 strong points and areas of manpower and military equipment concentration in Velikaya Kamyshevakha, Chervonoe, Pashkovo, Novaya Dmitrovka in Kharkov Region.



Russian air defence means shot down 1 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle near Yasnoe, Donetsk People's Republic.



In total, 140 aircraft and 106 helicopters, 512 unmanned aerial vehicles, 254 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,422 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 266 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,051 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,274 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.