Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
New evidence TEARS APART Biden's claim that he had Ukrainian prosecutor FIRED over corruption
channel image
High Hopes
2762 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
129 views
Published a day ago

Glenn Beck


Sep 8, 2023


President Biden's Ukraine corruption lies are starting to completely fall apart. Years ago, Biden bragged that when he was Vice President, he convinced Ukraine to fire its prosecutor general, Viktor Shokin, by threatening to withhold funding. Biden claimed that Shokin was corrupt, but now evidence has emerged that the White House, State Department, European Union, and even George Soros had praised Shokin for fighting corruption. Is this even more evidence that Biden had Shokin fired to stop him from looking into Burisma, the energy company that his son Hunter Biden was on the board of? Glenn believes the tides are starting to turn on Joe ...


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BTcbVOl6lcQ

Keywords
corruptionliespresidentjoe bidenbidenhunter bidengeorge sorosglenn beckfiredburismaviktor shokinfighting corruptionnew evidenceukrainian prosecutorwithhold fundingpraised shokinenergy company

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket