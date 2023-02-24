Create New Account
How the Chinese CCP Monitors and Tracks Everyone
189 views
jonastheprophet
Published Yesterday |

How the Chinese CCP Monitors and Tracks EveryoneLet us keep this satanic spy and surveillance system OUT of the United States and western civilization.  IN the USA, we have the 4th amendment which is our LAW.

Let us uphold and defend our right to personal privacy. and NOT succumb to the police state tyranny that China has become

This report originally aired April 13, 2018, on VICE on HBO.

facial recognitionbig brotherqr codechinese ccpsurveillance cameras

