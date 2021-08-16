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Men Playing Women Can Now Play Women's Sports & Impregnate Real Women In Prison.
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10 views • August 16, 2021
Washington and California now have men Posing as Transgender Women in their prison system resulting in A Woke Derangement Syndrom Victory. You are now Not What You Eat but rather what you "Think" your sexual identity is and the woke-tards are following along like good little "Villiage Idiots". Mental illness is now a choice and the sickness of "wokeness" can never be properly treated...
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