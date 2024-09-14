© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2 Pilots Killed in Plane Crash During Practice for Bulgaria Airshow
An Aero L-39 Albatros jet crashed near Graf Ignatievo Air Base in Bulgaria, resulting in the loss of both pilots onboard.
The incident took place during a practice session for an upcoming airshow. The cause of the crash remains unknown, and an investigation has been initiated to determine the details.