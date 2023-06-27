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Dr. Taylor Marshall
Streamed live June 26, 2023
Pope Francis investigates Bishop Strickland - Dr. Taylor Marshall Podcast
Pope Francis has ordered an “apostolic visitation” of Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler Texas. Dr. Taylor Marshall gives details.
Dr Taylor Marshall's newest book: Antichrist and Apocalypse: https://www.amazon.com/dp/099965862X
Dr Marshall's book: Infiltration - The Plot to Destroy the Church from Within: https://amzn.to/2ENisHk
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RvkhyTD1V6s