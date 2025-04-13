© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANOTHER $30+ MILLION American drone down — Houthi spox
Yemen shoots 19th US MQ-9 out of the sky
4th in just 14 days
Cynthia... the US strike video posted at Ceramics factory, was found after this Reaper Drone strike. And before this Yemen Reaper strike video, came this:
❗️Yemen fires HYPERSONIC missile at Israeli missile base — Houthi spox
One aimed at Sdot Micha — reported home of Israel’s NUCLEAR-capable Jericho missiles
Ben Gurion airport — Israel’s BUSIEST — also hit with a ballistic