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The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 07.27.23 | The Parable of the Sower + Is the Mark of the Beast Technology Now Here
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30 views • July 28, 2023

NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
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UPDATE #1 - Mark of the Beast | "Would You Let Someone Implant a Microchip Into Your Hand If You Would Receive $2,000 Per Month? Think This Is a Conspiracy Theory? Here's the Tokenization Process In the Words of the BIS." - Clayton Morris (7/25/23) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v32on5u-mark-of-the-beast-would-you-let-someone-implant-a-microchip-into.html

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UPDATE #2 - Climate Change | "For Scientists It Is Unequivocal. Humans Are to Blame. The Era of Global Warming Has Ended, the Era of Global Boiling Has Arrived." - Antonio Guterres (U.N. General-Secretary) + "We Need a Vast Military Style Campaign..." - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v32sx0e-climate-change-for-scientists-it-is-unequivocal..html

The Parable of the Sower

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The Real Remnant Church:
https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/
Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!
Where?
REMNANT CHURCH:
3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132
804-230-5950


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clay clarkthrivetime showthe remnant church
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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