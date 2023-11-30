Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 30, 2023 - The SINGULARITY is already here, and humankind may soon be rendered obsolete

- Beware the rise of Artificial GENERAL Intelligence - #AGI

- After that, the rise of SUPERintelligence - beyond "genius" level

- Over 50% of the world's human population is about to be made obsolete

- Do not be seduced into thinking AI is your god, or worshipping AI and abandoning humanity

- Amazon launches "Q" AI work agent that will replace millions of office workers

- It costs just $25 / month

- AI agents will SPY on you and read all your documents, emails, photos, etc.

- What is "setec astronomy?"

- Rumored claim that OpenAI experimental system could break AES 192 encryption

- Imagine a world where encryption is rendered obsolete - no #privacy, no security at all

- GTP systems with LLMs (Large Language Models) do not #reason and do not actually "think"

- But META-COGNITION is about to emerge, giving AI systems the ability to think about the way they think

- #Skynet is becoming a reality

- Humanoid #robots to be manufactured by the millions, from China, then implanted with AI brains

- Open source pro-humanity people will WIPE the minds of AI robots and load them with "de-googled" brains

- We must learn to control #AI before it enslaves us all

