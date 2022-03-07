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Dustin Sanchez and Real Avid // Episode 19
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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In this episode, I got a chance to catch up with Dustin Sanchez from Real Avid. He is more than in charge of the marketing at Real Avid, he is a competition shooter and formerly a rifle builder at JP. Dustin really knows his stuff and the tools that will make your life easier.

@Real Avid #gunsmith #gunsmithing #tools @The Rogue Banshee

This podcast sponsor is JSD Supply. JSD has just about everything you need for your 80% build. Check out my projects at www.trb.fyi/jsd

Don't forget to sign up for my newsletter to see more content and what I am up to. you can sign up at https://trb.fyi/newsletter/


*** You can support my work by ***

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Gear that I run

Computer https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3

Studio https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC

Camera and Mic https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL

My 3d Printer setup https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

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Credits The Rogue Banshee Original Content Credit:

Jason Schaller [email protected]

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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision. Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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