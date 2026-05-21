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Jan Jekielek: Human Organs Are 'On Demand' Among Global Elites | Ep 3
Free Now Foundation
Free Now Foundation
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In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Alix sits down with Jan Jekielek to discuss his new book, Killed to Order: China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary, and the disturbing realities behind China’s forced organ harvesting system. Jan explains how his path led from evolutionary biology and studying lemurs to human rights advocacy, and why the persecution of Falun Gong became central to his life’s work.

Jan breaks down how China’s transplant system operates, why extraordinarily short wait times have drawn international alarm, and how the mass incarceration and dehumanization of Falun Gong practitioners created the conditions for a “killed to order” industry. The conversation also widens into a deeper examination of totalitarianism, utilitarian ethics, the persecution of Uyghurs, and the ways authoritarian systems train ordinary people into complicity. Alix and Jan explore not just what is happening in China, but what these abuses reveal about power, medicine, and moral blindness among elites everywhere.


In this episode, we cover:

• Jan’s journey from evolutionary biology to human rights advocacy

• How Falun Gong became a target of the Chinese Communist Party

• What makes forced organ harvesting in China different from black-market organ trafficking

• Why short transplant wait times raise major ethical and medical red flags

• How mass repression, propaganda, and dehumanization make atrocities possible

• The persecution of Uyghurs and how organ harvesting may have expanded beyond Falun Gong

• The dangers of utilitarian medicine and “greater good” thinking

• What Americans can do to raise awareness and support action against forced organ harvesting


Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists:

https://www.mishinternational.com/


When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper assets exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years. Tell them Alix sent you.


► Subscribe to the podcast:

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7w3hgQs...


YouTube: https://youtu.be/PAdmyWsMmog?si=fHj9gt5575GxoKBZ


Connect / Support:

Learn more about Free Now Foundation and our work to end medical mandates and defend informed choice:

https://freenowfoundation.org/


#AlixMayerShow #JanJekielek #KillToOrder #China #ForcedOrganHarvesting #FalunGong #Uyghurs #HumanRights #CCP #Totalitarianism #FreeNowFoundation

Keywords
chinaforced organ harvestinghuman rightsccptotalitarianismfalungonguyghursjan jekielekfree now foundationalix mayer showkill to order
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