Where are the former speakers of the house?
wightwabbit
Published 13 hours ago

Why don't they speak? It is as if they're in hiding. Newt speaks bits here and there. I want to hear from Dennis, John, Paul and Nancy. Where in the fuck are they? 3rd most powerful position in American government and they have no connections and nothing to say.

