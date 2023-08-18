Where are the former speakers of the house?

Why don't they speak? It is as if they're in hiding. Newt speaks bits here and there. I want to hear from Dennis, John, Paul and Nancy. Where in the fuck are they? 3rd most powerful position in American government and they have no connections and nothing to say.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.