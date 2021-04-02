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Ep.226 - The death and life of Psyco Syd from Stage 4 inoperable throat cancer
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24 views • April 02, 2021
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From the back cover of Syd's book:
Isn’t life strange?
A long line of bright red fire ants marched along a nearby branch of a bizarre tropical fruit tree. A massive purple butterfly fluttered its gorgeous wings beside a bright yellow flower. The early morning sun warmed Psycho Sid's tanned flesh. He squeezed his pretty wife’s hand. He had found what he was looking for; the perfect place in the perfect partner. His two young children were playing under a coconut tree. Syd closed his sky-blue eyes and smiled welcome to paradise
He opened his eyes and stared at an off-white hospital wall and silently screamed. Terminal cancer. Just six months to live. He left the hospital hand-in-hand with his darling wife. The cruel Blackpool wind bit into his skin has the dirty grey clouds spread cold rain onto his terrified head. Welcome to hell.
He opened his eyes once more. He was a skeleton. He had to feed himself through a peg tube in his stomach to keep himself alive to the fact that he was dying. It was all alone with his two young kids. He closed his eyes once more and giggle. Welcome to the mother of all fightbacks.
I catchup with my friend Syd at his home in Thailand and he tell's us his story. More than a decade after he is given 6 months to live with stage 4 inoperable cancer.
Never underestimate the power of our spirit.
You can buy Syd's book via this affiliate link:
https://amzn.to/3cKMBIK
His website:
https://thedeathandlifeofpsychosyd.com
YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYhDeGeEKV01UCuJBrJnxoQ
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Tags:
health, terminal cancer, throat cancer, survival, cancer survivor, raw food, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
From the back cover of Syd's book:
Isn’t life strange?
A long line of bright red fire ants marched along a nearby branch of a bizarre tropical fruit tree. A massive purple butterfly fluttered its gorgeous wings beside a bright yellow flower. The early morning sun warmed Psycho Sid's tanned flesh. He squeezed his pretty wife’s hand. He had found what he was looking for; the perfect place in the perfect partner. His two young children were playing under a coconut tree. Syd closed his sky-blue eyes and smiled welcome to paradise
He opened his eyes and stared at an off-white hospital wall and silently screamed. Terminal cancer. Just six months to live. He left the hospital hand-in-hand with his darling wife. The cruel Blackpool wind bit into his skin has the dirty grey clouds spread cold rain onto his terrified head. Welcome to hell.
He opened his eyes once more. He was a skeleton. He had to feed himself through a peg tube in his stomach to keep himself alive to the fact that he was dying. It was all alone with his two young kids. He closed his eyes once more and giggle. Welcome to the mother of all fightbacks.
I catchup with my friend Syd at his home in Thailand and he tell's us his story. More than a decade after he is given 6 months to live with stage 4 inoperable cancer.
Never underestimate the power of our spirit.
You can buy Syd's book via this affiliate link:
https://amzn.to/3cKMBIK
His website:
https://thedeathandlifeofpsychosyd.com
YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYhDeGeEKV01UCuJBrJnxoQ
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
---
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
---
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Tags:
health, terminal cancer, throat cancer, survival, cancer survivor, raw food, nutrition, Adrian,alternative medicine,Disease,well being
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