© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
There is nothing constructive about the pot calling the kettle black. If the EU is going to start naming "state sponsors of terrorism," let's do it... Let's recognise West-sponsored terrorism too, and make surethey and their pals are all on the list.....
https://twitter.com/ClareDalyMEP/status/1583073033593712641
@ClareDalyMEP
Thanks to Brenda C for Link