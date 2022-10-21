There is nothing constructive about the pot calling the kettle black. If the EU is going to start naming "state sponsors of terrorism," let's do it... Let's recognise West-sponsored terrorism too, and make surethey and their pals are all on the list.....

https://twitter.com/ClareDalyMEP/status/1583073033593712641

@ClareDalyMEP

Thanks to Brenda C for Link







