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Candidate 4 US Congress Daniel Wood Interview with MAAP Real in Yuma AZ. NEMEHZONA
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
MAAP Real Talk + MEDIA
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Candidate For US Congress Daniel Wood Interview with MAAP Real in Yuma Arizona. The interview many were waiting for. Listen to his conversation. Draw Your Own Conclusions. This gentleman knows his stuff I can call him a constitutionalist for sure and then some, but he's also took action legally. #NEMEHZONA #nemehzona

MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
Keywords
arizonacongressyumacandidate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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