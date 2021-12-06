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Candidate 4 US Congress Daniel Wood Interview with MAAP Real in Yuma AZ. NEMEHZONA
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Candidate For US Congress Daniel Wood Interview with MAAP Real in Yuma Arizona. The interview many were waiting for. Listen to his conversation. Draw Your Own Conclusions. This gentleman knows his stuff I can call him a constitutionalist for sure and then some, but he's also took action legally. #NEMEHZONA #nemehzona
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyright 2021
Producer Director Host George Nemeh
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