You Have to Be Out of Your Mind to Vote for Karen Bass -- NOT These People!

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Watch KAREN Bass voters explain why they are voting for her, for very "valid" reasons. This satire and energy that is behind Spencer PRATT, has the realistic chance of propelling him to victory, to expose the ineptitude, and destruction of the city of Los Angeles. #SpencerPratt #LAmayor Original video by Gene Parmesan