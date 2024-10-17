SUBSTITUTE TEACHER RE-ENACTED ♔ THE (((DEATH))) OF GEORGE FLOYD IN WOODBURY HS CLASSROOM

VfB TAKES LESS THAN ZERO PRISONERS❗





Woodbury principal Sarah Sorenson-Wagner sent a message home to families about what the sub allegedly did, from twisting a student's arm to making racial comments.





https://www.kare11.com/article/news/local/students-substitute-teacher-reenacted-death-of-george-floyd-in-woodbury-hs-classroom-former-police-officer/89-58b39f48-72ac-4d47-9f2f-f4638dc798b5





"VfB", why are you so heartless? I know he stuck the barrel of a gun to a pregnant woman's belly as a threat, but..."





GET BENT





Either George Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose...or this was FAKED as a freemason freakshoah; either way, he gets CURBSTOMPED...in Minecraft





A substitute teacher has been banned from Woodbury High School after displaying "racially harmful" behavior in multiple classes, including reenacting how George Floyd was killed with a student.





The teacher was banned from campus on Monday after making multiple racially charged comments and gestures in four separate English classes, one of which was putting a student on the ground and reenacting how police "restrained" George Floyd when he was murdered in May of 2020.





"I specifically want to acknowledge racial harm that occurred when the substitute teacher reenacted the prone restraint that resulted in the murder of George Floyd," Woodbury High School's Principal, Sarah Sorenson-Wagner, said in an email to parents, which was first reported by Woodbury News Net.





"This reported behavior is reprehensible. I am embarrassed, and I am sorry this happened to our students. We will take as much time as students need to listen and create open space for courageous conversations that lead to healing, action, and education."





After an initial email on Monday to parents assuring them the man was barred from campus as soon as his behavior was discovered, a follow-up email on Tuesday detailed what the substitute teacher said in his classes.





According to the email sent to students who reported the incident, the man thought they would want to hear about his life as a police officer, even though he is not a police officer in the state of Minnesota.





Other behaviors exhibited unprovoked during the classes are as follows:





Stating that "police brutality isn’t real."

Speaking at length about his gun collection.

Stated that “cops would be the best criminals” and that “they know how to get away with stuff,” saying that he once got an "A" on a paper about how to get away with murder.

Sharing the specific names of the people he arrested.

Speaking in disturbing detail about dead bodies he had seen and sharing explicit details about two sexual assault cases he investigated.

Telling sexist jokes.

Repeatedly telling racially harmful comments.

"Invading students’ space" and mimicking holding up a gun and pointing it at students.

Speaking about a bar fight and fake punching a student with his fist “really close” to the student’s face.

Twisting a student’s arm behind the student’s back and showed pressure points on the chin.





While the man's name has not been shared, Principal Wagner said in her email that the school sent a full report to the Minnesota Department of Education and PELSB (educator licensing department) and is collaborating with the Woodbury Police Department to investigate this incident.





The Woodbury Police department confirmed they will be investigating the incident further and are "disturbed" by what occurred. According to Woodbury police, the teacher has no affiliation with the department.





"The reported actions are not, and will not, be tolerated at Woodbury High School or in South Washington County Schools," Wagner said. "We are partnering with Teachers on Call, our substitute contracted vendor, to ensure that this person is removed from the Teachers on Call substitute list and will never be allowed to fill any vacancies in our school district."





https://bringmethenews.com/minnesota-news/substitute-teacher-banned-from-woodbury-high-after-reenacting-george-floyd-murder