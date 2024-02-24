Dr Phil has become BASED?? When did this happen?? | Joe Rogan clip

🚨NEW: Dr. Phil informs Joe Rogan that reinstating Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy would end the border invasion, China is purchasing land near U.S. military bases with an influx of military-aged men entering the country, and Biden's policies are fueling child trafficking.





The Border Patrol Union Chief warned Dr. Phil that Biden's termination of Trump's rapid DNA testing at the border has led to a surge in child trafficking for both the sex industry and child labor.





"If you go back and watch Obama speeches, Bush speeches, Clinton speeches, and all the presidents before talked about having a strong, protected border. This is a weird thing they are doing. They're just letting people come in, and the Red Cross and different groups are giving people maps, showing them how to do it, and encouraging it."





"The border guards say instead of apprehending these people, they are greeting them, processing them, and giving them money and resources. The Texas border guards wear brown uniforms, and the federal guards wear green. If you get arrested by a brown uniform, you get arrested, processed, and sent back. If you get apprehended by a green uniform, you get arrested, processed, and given a court date in seven years. So they run to the green uniforms and away from the brown uniforms."





"I talked to the head of the union for all the border guards. His name is Brandon Judd. And he said we don't need more money. We don't need more agents. We don't need new legislation. We just need you to let us do our job. We need you to apply the laws that exist now. And we'll be fine. If we had 'Remain in Mexico' in place instead of come over here. Just use the legislation that's on the books, and we're fine."





"They tell me that between 2010 and 2020, they had about 1500 Chinese come across the border, and in the first months of 2023, they had about 33,000 come across the border... The number of military-aged men showing up with military haircuts, clearly in shape, showing up with six packs, and military boots is not an insignificant number... We don't know where they are going. We're not following them. We're not tracking them."





"We have no way of verifying if these children are coming in with someone that says I'm their mother or uncle or whatever. We used to under President Trump. We had rapid DNA testing, but that's been done away with. These people released into the country are given money. Our taxpayers ultimately facilitate the travel. There's a really good possibility that they're being trafficked. That they are going into the sex industry. Or they are being forced to work at sweatshops. We are knowingly spending our tax dollars to sell children into sex trafficking."





"We then dug into what's happening with the Chinese government or Chinese nationals buying farmland, and it's all around U.S. military installations. It's really concerning when you look at what's happening around those military installations, they have land around. Like stealth bomber training and drone training, and it's very troubling that it's so strategic where it's all placed."





