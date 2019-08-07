© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live: Trump departs Dayton, OH en route to El Paso, TX
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • August 07, 2019
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump travel Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas to visit with the communities and victims of the two mass shootings that took place in the cities this past weekend.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.