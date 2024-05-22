Restaurants closing in 2024:
- Fuddruckers is expected to close ALL locations by the end of the year
- Old Country Buffet is closing ALL remainder locations
- IHOP is closing 100 locations
- Buffalo Wild Wings is closing ALL Canada locations as well as 60 locations in the US
- Applebee's is closing 35 locations
- Red Lobster is closing 50 locations as they enter bankruptcy
- Denny's is closing 20 locations by the end of the year
- Marie Callender's is shutting down ALL remainder locations
- Pizza Hut is planning to close 500 locations
- Outback Steakhouse is closing 41 of their 700 locations
- Sai Baro is closing a total of 50 locations with majority being mall locations
- Mard Pizza is closing a total of 27 locations
- Ruby Tuesday is closing 16 more locations in 2024.
- BDQ is closing 8 of their 59 locations.
- Joe's Crab Shack is closing 41 of their 60 locations
- Bonefish Grill is closing 7 locations
