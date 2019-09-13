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Witness describes the San Bernardino shooting
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27 views • September 13, 2019
The media lied to the people that the shooters were a Muslim man and his wife. A witness reported it was three gunmen wearing black military style clothing. They were white males, with semi-automatic rifles, having an athletic build.
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