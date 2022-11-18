Mother Finds Clear Liquid In Sauce Packets At Taco Bell

A family visits Taco Bell and noticed that their sauce packets contained a clear liquid smelling of bleach. They returned to the restaurant where they & staff emptied the packets to discover more of the same.
She caught wind that the Taco Bell employees were still serving from the same box the next day so she went and retrieved the box to bring to the corporate offices attention.
"Allegedly"
http://buymeacoffee.com/agent17Q
Buy me a coffee☕ to help keep me online and in your feed.
Like 👍 Subscibe 📰 Share🗣
I can also be found on
Telegram/Truth Social/Instagram /Patreon/Tiktok
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.