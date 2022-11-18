Create New Account
Mother Finds Clear Liquid In Sauce Packets At Taco Bell
101 views
channel image
Beautifulhorizons2
Published 11 days ago

A family visits Taco Bell and noticed that their sauce packets contained a clear liquid smelling of bleach. They returned to the restaurant where they & staff emptied the packets to discover more of the same.

She caught wind that the Taco Bell employees were still serving from the same box the next day so she went and retrieved the box to bring to the corporate offices attention.

"Allegedly"

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
