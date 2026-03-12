John Michael Chambers delivers a stunning revelation that conspiracy theorists have been right all along: Lyme disease was not a natural outbreak. It was a military experiment.





Declassified documents now confirm that from 1966 to 1969, the U.S. military released 282,800 radioactive Lone Star ticks—labeled with carbon-14—across Virginia and along bird migration routes. Before these experiments, the ticks were never found north of the Mason-Dixon line. Afterward, they established populations on Long Island for the first time in history.





This was not an isolated incident. Under Operation Mongoose in 1962, CIA operatives dropped infected ticks on Cuban sugar cane workers via nighttime seaplane flights. One operative's infant son suffered a life-threatening 105-degree fever requiring emergency surgery after family contamination.





Plum Island Animal Disease Center, under the Army Chemical Corps, conducted open-air tick experiments with containment failures. Test animals mingled with wild deer and birds. Deer from nearby Lyme, Connecticut—just 13 miles away—swam to the island. Lyme became the namesake epicenter in 1975.





Willy Burgdorfer, who identified the Lyme bacterium in 1982, discovered a second pathogen in patient samples—but deliberately omitted it from his published research. Materials found in his garage after his 2014 death proved 40-plus years of suppression of co-infection data that could explain chronic Lyme treatment failures.





Under Project 112 (1962–1974), the Pentagon ran 134 bio-weapons tests, investing $3–4 billion, building capacity to produce 100 million infected mosquitoes and 50 million fleas per month. Operation Big Itch in 1954 successfully dropped 670,000 tropical rat fleas from cluster bombs to prove the weapons could incapacitate an entire battalion.





Multiple tick-borne diseases—Lyme arthritis, babesiosis, ehrlichiosis, Rocky Mountain spotted fever—erupted simultaneously around Long Island Sound right after the 1968 releases. Statistical clustering around Plum Island points to lab enhancement or accidental release.





Burgdorfer, recruited in 1951 for tick weaponization and linked to Nazi scientists via Operation Paperclip, left a cryptic note before dying: "I wondered why somebody didn't do something." In a 2013 video, he insinuated an accidental release while admitting he "didn't tell you everything."





Dark to light. The docs have been there all along. Now they're coming to light.





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