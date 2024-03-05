Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
March 4, 2024
Today is all about how the 2024 Election could start the Internal Revolution. Pastor Stan shares how the Democrats could Disqualify Trump if the Supreme court doesn’t. They could even have the votes to prevent him from taking office. In other news, British and French Troop are on the ground in Ukraine, stating openly that they are at War with Russia.
00:00 - The Internal Revolution
03:03 - Dems could Disqualify Trump
10:04 - Trump’s Immunity Claim
12:34 - British & French Troops in Ukraine
18:41 - Joseph’s Kitchen
19:16 - Putin Threatens to Nuke the West
24:02 - EMP Shield
24:45 - Something Supernatural is Happening to Trump
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4h4nzo-how-communists-could-start-the-internal-revolution-03042024.html
