DISGUSTING LIBERAL ATTACK: "MAGA GRANNY SHOULD DIE" | EP 3040-10AM

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DISGUSTING LIBERAL ATTACK: "MAGA GRANNY SHOULD DIE" | EP 3040-10AMA local news reporter out of Idaho showed his true colors last week when he told a cancer-stricken grandmother to die because she was at the January 6th Capitol debacle. KTVB anchor Brian Holmes responded to a Twitter post by Pam Hemphill, or MAGA Granny, where she explained she was afraid of going to prison. “I’m very frightened, but my strength is remembering ‘Christ’ carry the cross for me, and I’m going to carry my cross for all January 6th prisoners! In God I trust!” she wrote. In response to this positive post by the 69-year-old woman facing two months in jail, Holmes wrote, “Pam..perhaps you should just go gently, and quietly, into that good night.. You broke the law..you admitted to it..you said you’re not blaming anyone but yourself..it’s not cross carrying..” Going “gentle into that good night” is a phrase from the Welsh poet Dylan Thomas discussing death. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/21755
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