RESPECT, NOT ULTIMATUMS - Lavrov on cooperation between Russia and its neighbors.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Russia’s growing cooperation with major neighbors — China, India, the CIS, and the Eurasian Economic Union — naturally brings "a lot of issues that cause debates."
But he stressed, “If we work respectfully and avoid threats or ultimatums, we can always find a fair balance that benefits everyone.”