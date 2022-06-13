Alex Jones Warned Sentient AI Was Coming: Now Google Engineer Insists It’s Real

The American Journal (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 6-13-22





We know Joe Biden is being controlled by the world government globalists and their Anti-God, Anti-America cabal is destroying our Country, Collapsing the U.S. Dollar, don't wait for the banks to shut down and prevent you from getting your hard-earned savings. Prepare and get precious metals.





Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Go talk to my good friends over at Goldco. by going to https://goldcometals.com/TheResisance1776. Convert your 401K or IRA into Gold or Silver. Please do not wait until it's too late!





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