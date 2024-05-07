Hate Crime Hoax LIE Stabbed with a Palestinian Flag for Being a Jew Sahar Tartak
https://objectivestandard.org/levelup-2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OG3I__daF4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iT0GpLzTHQE&t=37s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wyeZDjPVQGU
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/sahar-tartak-560744203_jewish-pride-at-yale-sahar-tartak-chabad-activity-7145643371213045760-hhYs
Matt Orfalea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTKJus4bUxw
Hate Crime Hoax: "Stabbed in the Eye with a Palestinian Flag for Being a Jew"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.