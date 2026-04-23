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EPISODE 473: THE MISSING PIECE: GLYPHOSATE, AUTISM & THE FIGHT FOR INFORMED CONSENT
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
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Today on The HighWire, a Long Island family is battling Nassau University Medical Center to save their 23-year-old son, Tony Gestone Jr., after a devastating car accident. Tony’s parents and their attorney join Del live from the hospital room.


Then, we break down a major announcement from the U.S. military ending the flu shot mandate.


Also, a new study is raising serious questions about the effectiveness of blockbuster Alzheimer’s drugs, challenging whether billions of dollars in treatments are providing meaningful benefits to patients and families.


Finally, Del sits down in the studio with Dr. William Shaw, founder of one of America’s most prominent diagnostic laboratories in the world. Shaw reveals shocking new discoveries linking autism to the most ubiquitous pesticide affecting our gut biome.


Plus, Zen Honeycutt of Moms Across America joins ahead of The People vs. Poison Rally, Sunday, April 27th.


Guests: Angel & Tony Gestone, Dr. William Shaw, Zen Honeycutt


Airdate: April 23, 2026

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