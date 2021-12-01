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Ep.28 HOW I BROKE THE MATRIX AND WHAT IS TIME...CHANGING TIMELINES, SEASONS, AND TIMES.
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182 views • December 01, 2021
Check out the final video in my deconstructing the matrix series where I share what each level of the matrix held and how it was programmed to keep is in bondage and slavery. What has been done to time to keep us alive and/or in bondage. Dejavu, Mandella Effect, Time Lapses, days of creation and more!
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
To join my clearing sessions go to group sessions on www.rootsrestoredwellness.com
Follow me on Telegram: https://t.me/rootsrestoredwellness
Follow me on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rootsrestoredwellness
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClQwpEo55wixrOPr820tiyA
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