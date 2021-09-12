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CueTheMarines: A Cia'd 9/11 (Shortfilm) [12.09.2021]
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41 views • September 12, 2021
I served during 9/11 and will never forget what they did, in conjunction with other agencies...this is a compilation and creative rendition of OSINT info and publicly available media for educational and informational purposes. By no means do we consider this extensive but only a fragment of what we know.
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CueTheMarines
1620 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sp4mXDUR5i6j/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuethemarines/
BACKUP CHANNELS:
https://rumble.com/c/CtM
https://ugetube.com/@CueTheMarines
https://youtube.com/channel/UC2vSvb6F6SfJaXH0v5ASziQ
https://www.cuethemarines.com/videos
https://t.me/CtMVideos (
https://www.cuethemarines.com/donate
https://www.donorbox.org/CtM
https://www.patreon.com/CueTheMarines
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/CueTheMarines
https://www.paypal.me/CuetheMarines
https://cash.app/$CueTheMarines
CueTheMarines
1620 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sp4mXDUR5i6j/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cuethemarines/
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