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A Look at the Attempt by the AF of Ukraine to Blow Up the Dam of the Uglegorsk Thermal Power Plant near Svetlodarsk. 052322
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142 views • May 23, 2022
Footage appeared after an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to blow up the dam of the Uglegorsk thermal power plant near Svetlodarsk, which could have killed many people in the nearest settlements
The following was reported earlier today about this, before this video of the dam:
Terrorists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are blowing up the dam of the Uglegorsk thermal power plant near Svetlodarsk! - A lot of people can die.
So the militants are trying to slow down the advance of the troops of Russia and Donbass. Houses were damaged by a powerful explosion.
Dam rupture could kill many people in nearby communities.
The following was reported earlier today about this, before this video of the dam:
Terrorists of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are blowing up the dam of the Uglegorsk thermal power plant near Svetlodarsk! - A lot of people can die.
So the militants are trying to slow down the advance of the troops of Russia and Donbass. Houses were damaged by a powerful explosion.
Dam rupture could kill many people in nearby communities.
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