FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: 2 Timothy 1:6-10, 20220410 Updated

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Not Ashamed of the Gospel of GOD:

2 Timothy 1:6-10, 1st Day of the Week, April 10, 2022

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ offered to redeem me.

Heavenly Father, as the time approaches when many Christians will become apostates:

6 Your Holy Spirit reminds me to stir up Your spiritual gift of boldness which is in me through the laying on of hands at my ordination.

7 For You, my EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY has not given me a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.

8 Therefore I shall not be ashamed of the testimony of my LORD Jesus Christ, nor allow the fear of persecuted or imprisoned ministers intimidate me, but shall share in their sufferings for the Gospel according to Your Holy Spirit's Power,

9 When You, Glorious Father saved, justified, and sanctified me, and called me with a consecrated calling, not according to my works, but according to Your own purpose and wonderful Grace which was given to me in Christ Jesus before the world began,

10 But has now been revealed by the appearing of my Savior Jesus Christ, who has abolished death in His resurrection and brought life and immortality to light through Your Gospel.

Heavenly Father, please continue to make me a spiritual blessing who imitates Christ as the Apostle Paul did, and prayerfully strives for Righteousness, Self-Control, and Judgment to come. Thank You for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (2 Timothy 1:6-10 personalized NKJV)

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