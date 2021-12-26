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DR. DAVID MARTIN - WHY DOES TRUMP KEEP PROMOTING THE VACCINE?
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12858 views • December 26, 2021
Chembuster




EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED

ENGLISH
A visionary whose discoveries have treated numerous diseases. A global finance expert. A man who has brought powerful white-collar criminals to justice and invented life-changing medical technologies. These all describe my guest today: Dr. David Martin, PhD.

Why does this man who has worked so closely with Congress think that COVID-19 wasn’t a freak act of nature or lab leak, but a plot years in the making? What criminal patterns has he seen before that are showing themselves again on the world stage?

But most importantly of all, I want to ask him the question on everyone’s minds: Why is President Trump continuing to push the vaccine even as people keep having adverse reactions? What’s really going on?
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/12/dr-david-martin-why-does-trump-keep-promoting-the-vaccine-must-video-3043775.html
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Tägliche politische und Geoengineering-Nachrichten:
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Meine Kanäle:
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My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eo3W38SBzzWn/
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trumpchildrenmilitaryvaccinewardnananotechnologybioweapondrug dealersinjectioncovid-19mrnakill shotcrisper technologydr david martin phd
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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