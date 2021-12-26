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EVEN ATTACKS BY MEANS OF NEGATIVE REVIEWS CANNOT STOP THE TRUTH TO BE EXPOSED
ENGLISH
A visionary whose discoveries have treated numerous diseases. A global finance expert. A man who has brought powerful white-collar criminals to justice and invented life-changing medical technologies. These all describe my guest today: Dr. David Martin, PhD.
Why does this man who has worked so closely with Congress think that COVID-19 wasn’t a freak act of nature or lab leak, but a plot years in the making? What criminal patterns has he seen before that are showing themselves again on the world stage?
But most importantly of all, I want to ask him the question on everyone’s minds: Why is President Trump continuing to push the vaccine even as people keep having adverse reactions? What’s really going on?
https://beforeitsnews.com/health/2021/12/dr-david-martin-why-does-trump-keep-promoting-the-vaccine-must-video-3043775.html
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Tägliche politische und Geoengineering-Nachrichten:
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https://vimeo.com/chembuster
My personal greetings from Germany go to all patriots in the world:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Eo3W38SBzzWn/