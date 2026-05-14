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Imagine billions of simulated worlds running inside massive AI data centers, all designed to create superintelligent entities smarter than humanity itself. Experts warn the future of AI may go far beyond chatbots and automation. Once advanced intelligence escapes simulation and enters the real world, humanity may face consequences we can no longer control or predict.
#AI #Superintelligence #FutureTech #ArtificialIntelligence #SimulationTheory #Technology #Innovation #SciFi
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