WESTCOTT AND HORT EXPOSED - NEW BIBLES AND MANUSCRIPTS EXPOSED TOO

2 Corinthians 4:1 Therefore seeing we have this ministry, as we have received mercy, we faint not;
2 But have renounced the hidden things of dishonesty, not walking in craftiness, nor handling the word of God deceitfully; but by manifestation of the truth commending ourselves to every man's conscience in the sight of God.
