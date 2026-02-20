BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Golden Days - Gail Carson
FeeFiFauxFun
FeeFiFauxFun
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • 23 hours ago

Golden Days
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% my original lyrics, concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, choices and AI voice/music

verse
If its not your favorite thing to eat, don't make it

If you don't want to do dishes, paper plate it

If you don't want to socialize,  stay away

If you want to work all night, it's all ok




Chorus

These are your Golden Days, your time to shine

You've worked all your life, so enjoy your time

Go and do, what your heart loves to do

Stay away,  from all the bad news

Grow something to eat, with your own two hands

Start a new hobby, take on a new challenge

Make the rest of your days, the best yet for you

These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true




verse
If an invitation gives you anxiety, don't attend

If someone emotionally drains you, just unfriend

If something you own doesn't give you joy, give it away

If someone doesn't love you, let them go their own way



Chorus

These are your Golden Days, your time to shine

You've worked all your life, so enjoy your time

Go and do, what your heart loves to do

Stay away,  from all the bad news

Grow something to eat, with your own two hands

Start a new hobby, take on a new challenge

Make the rest of your days, the best yet for you

These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true


Bridge
Let nutrition and natural foods be your medicine

Herbal supplements, and natural remedies for the win



Chorus

These are your Golden Days, your time to shine

You've worked all your life, so enjoy your time

Go and do, what your heart loves to do

Stay away,  from all the bad news

Grow something to eat, with your own two hands

Start a new hobby, take on a new challenge

Make the rest of your days, the best yet for you

These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true


These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true

Keywords
airetirementphilosophylove yourself
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A pillar of drug safety crumbles: FDA drops two-study rule

A pillar of drug safety crumbles: FDA drops two-study rule

Willow Tohi
Top 12 low-carb vegetable options that maximize phytonutrient absorption

Top 12 low-carb vegetable options that maximize phytonutrient absorption

Lance D Johnson
Invisible Storm: The silent war on your air, food and freedom — and how to fight back

Invisible Storm: The silent war on your air, food and freedom — and how to fight back

Belle Carter
Coffee&#8217;s health boost: The antioxidants that make your daily cup a longevity elixir

Coffee’s health boost: The antioxidants that make your daily cup a longevity elixir

Belle Carter
The hidden dangers of fruit juice: Why your &#8220;healthy&#8221; drink may be harming you

The hidden dangers of fruit juice: Why your “healthy” drink may be harming you

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Dark chocolate: The bittersweet truth about its health effects

Dark chocolate: The bittersweet truth about its health effects

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy