Golden Days
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% my original lyrics, concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, choices and AI voice/music
verse
If its not your favorite thing to eat, don't make it
If you don't want to do dishes, paper plate it
If you don't want to socialize, stay away
If you want to work all night, it's all ok
Chorus
These are your Golden Days, your time to shine
You've worked all your life, so enjoy your time
Go and do, what your heart loves to do
Stay away, from all the bad news
Grow something to eat, with your own two hands
Start a new hobby, take on a new challenge
Make the rest of your days, the best yet for you
These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true
verse
If an invitation gives you anxiety, don't attend
If someone emotionally drains you, just unfriend
If something you own doesn't give you joy, give it away
If someone doesn't love you, let them go their own way
Chorus
These are your Golden Days, your time to shine
You've worked all your life, so enjoy your time
Go and do, what your heart loves to do
Stay away, from all the bad news
Grow something to eat, with your own two hands
Start a new hobby, take on a new challenge
Make the rest of your days, the best yet for you
These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true
Bridge
Let nutrition and natural foods be your medicine
Herbal supplements, and natural remedies for the win
Chorus
These are your Golden Days, your time to shine
You've worked all your life, so enjoy your time
Go and do, what your heart loves to do
Stay away, from all the bad news
Grow something to eat, with your own two hands
Start a new hobby, take on a new challenge
Make the rest of your days, the best yet for you
These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true
These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true