Golden Days

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% my original lyrics, concept, idea, direction, arrangement, video production, choices and AI voice/music



verse

If its not your favorite thing to eat, don't make it



If you don't want to do dishes, paper plate it



If you don't want to socialize, stay away



If you want to work all night, it's all ok









Chorus



These are your Golden Days, your time to shine



You've worked all your life, so enjoy your time



Go and do, what your heart loves to do



Stay away, from all the bad news



Grow something to eat, with your own two hands



Start a new hobby, take on a new challenge



Make the rest of your days, the best yet for you



These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true









verse

If an invitation gives you anxiety, don't attend



If someone emotionally drains you, just unfriend



If something you own doesn't give you joy, give it away



If someone doesn't love you, let them go their own way







Chorus



These are your Golden Days, your time to shine



You've worked all your life, so enjoy your time



Go and do, what your heart loves to do



Stay away, from all the bad news



Grow something to eat, with your own two hands



Start a new hobby, take on a new challenge



Make the rest of your days, the best yet for you



These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true





Bridge

Let nutrition and natural foods be your medicine



Herbal supplements, and natural remedies for the win







Chorus



These are your Golden Days, your time to shine



You've worked all your life, so enjoy your time



Go and do, what your heart loves to do



Stay away, from all the bad news



Grow something to eat, with your own two hands



Start a new hobby, take on a new challenge



Make the rest of your days, the best yet for you



These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true





These are Your Golden Days, to thyself be true



