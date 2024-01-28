Create New Account
Texas sends state troops and big tanks to the border as a message to Joe Biden
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago

Biden gave Texas 24 Hours to remove the razor wire at the southern border. Governor Greg Abbott has refused to comply and has sent the big tanks and State troops to the border as a message to the Biden administration not to mess with Texas.

Mirrored - wil paranormal

illegal immigrantsgovernor greg abbottwil paranormaltexas border crisis

