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The 13th Month is Recorded in the Scriptures - Video #11 Scriptural Solar Lunar Calendar Series
YHRIM
YHRIM
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55 views • January 29, 2021
This is the Eleventh video in the Scriptural Solar Lunar Calendar Series.
Please see the playlist for all videos up to this point in time, in this series. Check back for new videos as they are added.

**Playlist Links:
Brighteon Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/01518e68-0e89-44cb-8940-5d769c3d6ad7

Youtube Playlist: http://bit.ly/Yahuahs_Scriptural_Sabbath_Day_Series
____________________________________

If you want to broaden your study on the Scriptural Shabbat, and study at your own pace, here is the link to the "Restoration of the Scriptural Shabbat and Yahuahs Lunar-Solar Yearly Calendar" full written document teaching:
Click on the Direct Link below to view, download, and/or print this teaching:

http://www.yhrim.com/Teaching_Documents/Restoration_of_the_Scriptural_Sabbat_Day_-_Updated_11-5998sc.pdf

____________________________________

***OUR SITE LINKS:

Our Main Website:
http://www.YHRIM.com

Our New Gab 'Signs of the Times' News Page: https://gab.com/warreng5995

(we are moving from fake book to Gab, but here are our fake book pages too)
Facebook ‘Signs of the Times’: http://www.facebook.com/yahushua.benmosheeliyahu

Facebook Public (no fb account needed): http://www.facebook.com/Yahuahs.House.of.Refuge

YHRIM YouTube Channel:
https://goo.gl/kOuNde

Click this Link to Subscribe to the YHRIM Mailing List:
http://www.yhrim.com/Subscribe.html

Remember to Subscribe to our Channel!

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**Note:
The comment section below is **Not** for Arguments or pushing your own agenda. But it is for **constructive comments, discussion, questions**.
We will **try** to reply to Questions posted here, but we will not waste our time with people only wanting to argue.
You can also email us. Our contact emails are listed at the bottom of every page on our Main Website: www.YHRIM.com

~Shalom
Keywords
solaryahushuatruthisraelyahuahscriptureyahwehwildernesslunarwordpesachsabbathpassovereliyahucalendarrefugeyahushamosheyisraelfleeyhrimyahsharel
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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