2023.02.03 Yue Wenhai established an area called "Xuanyuan Hometown" in Xinzheng City, Henan Province to use the origin of Chinese civilization to attract investments from overseas Chinese. He used their ethnocultural identity as descendants of Yan-Huang to emotionally blackmail them back to Henan to "recognize their ancestors and return to their roots". Terry Gou's Foxconn was introduced to Zhengzhou this way. After worshiping the ancestors the investment projects follow, such as Xinzheng Airport, Zhengzhou Sias College, etc. All with attractive government incentives. Yue Wenhai has only one purpose as an government official, which is to get money and women.

岳文海以华人身为炎黄子孙、认祖归宗的情感认同，在河南省新郑市搞了一个区域叫做「轩辕故里」，对海外华人招商引资，将郭台铭的富士康引入了郑州。后续各种开发、与外资合作建立学校，拿政府奖励。岳文海为官之目的就是搞钱搞女人。