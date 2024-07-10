05. What Is Truth? - The Third Temple & Israel, God's Chosen People? by Robert Veith & Marlou Smith

Israel, the first born of God, chosen and set apart to be the guardians of the living truth and reflect the light of Christ in a dark and sinful world. When type met antitype at the cross, it gave rise to spiritual Israel. Who is spiritual Israel? What was abolished at the cross? Is physical Israel still the chosen nation today and is there any significance to the rebuilding of the third temple? satan has made it his life mission to spread confusion in the world, directing his revenge at God’s Word and the gospel of Christ. The true meaning of being a Christian has lost its savour. We will examine Israel’s role as both a physical nation and spiritual beacon and explore the prophetic implications surrounding the third temple and the profound meaning for believers world wide.

