Greece Imposes $114 Monthly Fine on Unvaccinated People Over 60
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/JYF62iA-5ug Greece Imposes $114 Monthly Fine on Unvaccinated People Over 60; Published by Bloomberg Quicktake: Now; YouTube; Date published: November 30, 2021; Date of website access: December 01, 2021.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/-8k0KY4fiBE

Donald J. Trump: I am THE FATHER of the VACCINE; Published by IHVH; YouTube; Date published: June 22, 2021; Date of website access: December 01, 2021.

illegalprime ministergreeceunconstitutionalunvaccinatedfinesgreeksbuy or sellmonthly fineuninoculatedbreach of the nuremberg codekyriakos mitsotakiswork requirements

