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Dr. Rima Laibow - Explains Depopulation & other Processes for Agenda 21 - Alex Jones just brought up Dr. Laibow's info again.
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130 views • May 22, 2021
Alex Jones just brought up Dr. Laibow's info again. She was featured and interviewed by Alex Jones many years ago, from an early Jesse Ventura show called Conspiracy Theory, featuring Alex Jones on season 1 and 2. It has all but disappeared from the internet and very hard to find.
Thanks to Dr. Rima Laibow for sharing what she knows and her bravery as one of the first pioneers to say so much. This is a very old interview that should not be lost from the internet. This video that I uploaded, that I found said that Kate deserves your support on this upload, not me. This video was downloaded from the internet archive, then I found it. The one I found said the following so I give full credit also to and will write this too, www.discerningkate.com This was all found thanks to: frankGFish21ferrante site on YT at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fT3N0Xytd5M&;ab_channel=frankGFish21ferrante
The FDA and the Department of Justice has recently fought Dr. Laibow. A lawsuit began in November 2020, for selling on the internet her “Nano Silver”. "Dr. Rima Recommended Nano Silver 10PPM," can effectively treat, mitigate or cure COVID-19 so they used her words against her. I don't know her exact words only what they say she said, she is a doctor, why can't she say that?
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have a channel to promote all of Steven D Kelley video's. At, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1 Steven's direct channel is at Steven D Kelley on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos. Steven's shows can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night, at 9:00 PM Est on TruthCatRadio.com.
Thanks for listening and viewing.
Thanks to Dr. Rima Laibow for sharing what she knows and her bravery as one of the first pioneers to say so much. This is a very old interview that should not be lost from the internet. This video that I uploaded, that I found said that Kate deserves your support on this upload, not me. This video was downloaded from the internet archive, then I found it. The one I found said the following so I give full credit also to and will write this too, www.discerningkate.com This was all found thanks to: frankGFish21ferrante site on YT at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fT3N0Xytd5M&;ab_channel=frankGFish21ferrante
The FDA and the Department of Justice has recently fought Dr. Laibow. A lawsuit began in November 2020, for selling on the internet her “Nano Silver”. "Dr. Rima Recommended Nano Silver 10PPM," can effectively treat, mitigate or cure COVID-19 so they used her words against her. I don't know her exact words only what they say she said, she is a doctor, why can't she say that?
My name is Cynthia and I've started this channel to provide access to other's information, and to help spread their messages to more people. Usually videos that I feel are important messages that I'm also interested in knowing about. You are encouraged to do your own research, review the evidence, go to the original sources, and come to your own conclusions.
I also have another channel here on Brighteon. It's called, "Truth Cat Radio Videos", where I have a channel to promote all of Steven D Kelley video's. At, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1 Steven's direct channel is at Steven D Kelley on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos. Steven's shows can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night, at 9:00 PM Est on TruthCatRadio.com.
Thanks for listening and viewing.
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