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Brnjice koje nosite su otrovne - Rikardo Delgado - Peta kolona - Grafen
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2208 views • July 28, 2021
Svetska moda maskiranja koja je nastala početkom 2020. godine ni danas ne prestaje. Međutim, ljudi ne znaju da su maske pune otrovnog grafena. Još gore od toga, taj otrov se ne nalazi samo u brnjicama nego i u vazduhu i tečnostima koje se ubrizgavaju ljudima preko "vakcina". Kovid virus ne postoji, ljudi su bolesni zato što ih truju otrovima.
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