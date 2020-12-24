The UN Wants Your Guns, Walmart Wants To Help Them!

I have covered this topic before but I want to introduce you to a document you might never have seen. This is called the Freedom From War Document published in 1961 by the US State Department. In it, it makes VERY clear that the goal of the United States Government as well as the United Nations is to forcefully disarm you. Take into consideration also that the UN was looking for disarmament officers in Dec of last year, coincidentally when this “pandemic” started. This is not a game. If you support the second amendment then you cannot support the United Nations or our current government. We need a top down Constitutional restoration, nothing less.